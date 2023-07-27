A COMMON complaint in Woking is that the parks and recreation grounds can become unwelcome because of aggressive behaviour by a small number of people, or have excessive litter, or look unwelcoming.
These open spaces are a valuable asset to the people and need to be accessible to all.
Anti-social behaviour needs to be stamped out.
The perception is often much worse than the facts, and the majority of parks and open spaces are clean and safe for everyone to use, but some parks can become subject to unacceptable behaviour from time to time and that needs to be dealt with before it becomes serious.
In most cases the issues are easy to resolve and it takes only the right people to be told about the concerns for them to put simple corrective actions in place.
This is where we, the people, can help. The first, and most obvious improvement, is to ensure the right people – usually the police or Woking Borough Council – are told about any problem as soon as it appears.
It’s no good just moaning about excessively noisy youths in the park in the evening; you need to report it. Don’t assume someone else will do so.
If there is excessive litter, and especially broken glass, lying around, then either pick it up and put it in the bin, or report to Woking Borough Council and they will deal with it. The area may benefit from new bins.
If you find needles or drug paraphernalia, then definitely get the council to deal with it.
Nitrous Oxide (NOS) canisters left lying about? Tell the council. Playground equipment broken? Tell the council. Big kids “taking over” the swings? Tell the police. Suspicious or furtive behaviour in the park or its car park? Tell the police.
PC Bradley Cooper and PCSO Naz Svyntakh joined Woking BC’s Oli Walker (ASB officer), Cllr Amanda Boote and myself for a patrol around Byfleet recreation ground on a Thursday at 4pm. We were joined by Byfleet vicar John McCabe.
Brad chatted to some youths and parents and everyone appeared to be enjoying the sunny afternoon.
The locals appreciated the facilities and open space. The car park was also generally clear of litter. Cllr Boote did say regular litter picks now take place in the park. Excellent.
* If there is litter, stop complaining about it and pick it up and dispose of it in the bins provided. Do a regular walk across the park and take a bag and litter picker.
* If something is damaged, report it.
* If graffiti has appeared, report it.
* If a bike has been abandoned in the park, report it (almost certainly it’s been stolen).
* If the litter becomes excessive or a dog owner is allowing their dog to defecate on the grass/path, and not clearing it up, report it.
* Bins overflowing? Report it.
Remember, a clean, well-kept, graffiti-free and litter-free community is always a sign of a community that cares for its residents. A dirty and litter-strewn community is one that has lost interest.
What do I report to which organisation?
The police
(via 999 or 101)
* Rowdy and nuisance behaviour
* Street/park drinking and anti-social drinking
* Criminal damage/vandalism
* Drug dealing
Woking Borough Council
* Persistent litter, rubbish, fly-tipping (999 if you see the fly tipping happening)
* Graffiti
* Noise nuisance (people and animals)
* Abandoned vehicles
* Discarded drugs or drugs paraphernalia (and let the Police know)
* Dog poo on pavement/path/play areas
* Failed lighting in recreation areas
Surrey County Council
* Street lighting