Organised during the school day to give the children a hands-on lesson in caring for their environment, the activity saw pupils don high-visibility vests and wield litter grabbers as they scoured the area around the village centre and nearby green spaces.
“It’s fantastic to see the next generation getting involved,” said one councillor. “They’re learning that even small actions can make a big difference.”
Teachers from the preschool explained that the event was part of their ongoing efforts to teach children about sustainability and community responsibility.
“We talk about looking after our world in class, but this brings it to life,” said the preschool manager. “The children loved being out in the fresh air and working alongside grown-ups.”
Passers-by stopped to offer words of encouragement, and several local residents thanked the pupils for their efforts. Bags of rubbish were collected by the end of the session, leaving the area noticeably cleaner.
The community officer added: “We hope this inspires others to take pride in their surroundings. It’s not just about picking up litter – it’s about building a sense of belonging.”
According to Planet Earth Games, more than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day, with almost 48 per cent of people admitting to littering, and the total amount of litter has increased by 500 per cent since the 1960s.
The preschool plans to make the litter pick an annual event, reinforcing the message that everyone, no matter their age, can play a part in keeping St John’s beautiful.
