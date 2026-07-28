More than 50,000 Muslims from around the world gathered in East Worldham over the weekend as East Hampshire once again hosted one of the world's largest annual Islamic conventions.
Jalsa Salana UK 2026 brought together members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for three days of prayers, speeches and community activities at Oaklands Farm., near Alton.
Thousands of volunteers helped run the convention, overseeing everything from traffic management and catering to medical services, cleaning and welfare.
East Hampshire district councillor and Ahmadiyya Muslim Imam Adeel Shah thanked volunteers, organisers and the local community for helping deliver another successful convention.
He said: "Over three days, more than 50,000 people from around the world gathered here in East Hampshire, and once again our local area showed that it can host an international event with warmth, professionalism and genuine community spirit.
"This year's Jalsa felt particularly significant. At a time when many faith communities are facing increasing hostility, and after recent security concerns surrounding similar events, thousands of people came together peacefully to pray, learn, share and serve others. That sends a far stronger message than those who seek to divide us ever could."
Mr Shah said much of the work behind the convention went unseen.
"What people don't always see is the extraordinary effort behind the scenes," he said.
"From traffic management and catering to medical services, cleaning and welfare, almost every aspect of the convention is delivered by volunteers. They give up their annual leave and spend months preparing simply to serve others. That spirit of selfless service is what makes Jalsa so special."
Throughout the weekend, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad urged attendees to put their faith into practice through worship, honesty, compassion and service to humanity.
Reflecting on the weekend, Mr Shah said he was proud of the volunteers and of East Hampshire's role in hosting one of the world's largest and most peaceful Muslim gatherings.
He added: "I hope those who visited leave with a better understanding of who we are and the values we seek to live by every day."