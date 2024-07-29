Eastenders and Detectorists Lucy Benjamin will return to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (YAT) this winter in a Robin Hood pantomime.
Benjamin will star as The Sheriff of Nottingham alongside radio’s Peter Gordon. Who will be returning for his nineteenth year, this time as Nanny Fanny Annie.
Joining them is Guildford Shakespeare Company’s Matt Pinches in the role of Much. The fun-filled, award-winning pantomimes are made and rehearsed in house at the theatre.
So you can be sure of entertainment for the whole family. YAT’s recent pantomime Dick Wittington won them ‘Best Ensemble’ in the UK Pantomime Awards.
YAT said: “Brimming with slapstick, slosh and silliness, Robin Hood will be full of merry men-t and guaranteed to hit the target.”
Panto veteran Ricky Oakley (Doctors, BBC; Private Lives, The Barn Theatre Cirencester; The Ladykillers, Frinton Summer Theatre; Magic Goes Wrong, West End/UK Tour) joins for the first time as Robin Hood.
Along with Safia Bartley (The Mad Ones, Old Joint Stock Theatre; Rainbow Rae and the Colour Stone Rescue, Underwired Productions/Eastbourne Theatres; The Lightbulb Princess, UK Tour; Dorothy, Back in Oz, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) as Maid Marion.
They will also be joined by Jacob Kohli (Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder, Edinburgh Fringe & UK Tour; Beauty & The Beast, Lichfield Garrick; Cinderella, Leicester De Montfort Hall; Camelot in Concert, London Palladium) as Lil John.
With an all singing, all dancing ensemble of final year local drama school students and recent graduates.
Book now – you Sherwoodn’t want to miss it!