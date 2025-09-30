A popular food and clothing retailer has opened the doors to its new-look store on the edge of Woking borough.
This is not your average refit, for M&S has undertaken a “complete transformation” of its Brooklands store, writes Christa Robin.
The shop on Barnes Wallis Drive is one of 12 around the UK to get a new look over the last year with improvements including a 32 per cent bigger food hall.
Visitors will find a new in-store bakery and coffee counter, a dedicated flower and wine shop, and 400 new and upgraded products.
Manager Sam Cope said: “We have so many new exciting features and products to explore, so make sure to come and have a look.”
