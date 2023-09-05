A NINETY year old Woking woman has her feet firmly back on the ground after completing a thrilling abseil of Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for her local hospice.
Thelma Forbes made the adrenaline-fuelled 100-metre descent in support of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care. She has received more than £2,000 in pledges from well-wishers.
Thelma said: “It was completely terrifying, but my family and the lovely people from Woking & Sam Beare were on the ground to support me and I knew it was all in a good cause. I support the hospice as much as I can as I’ve seen the good work they do. It’s very close to my heart.”
Thelma, a former air stewardess and school support worker, has two daughters and three grown-up grandchildren who are proud of her bravery and can-do attitude.
Tony Sammut, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “Thelma was absolutely brilliant on the day, and we are all amazed and inspired by her.
“She joins hundreds of people of all ages who have taken on the challenge over the years, raising more than £500,000 for charities along the way.”
Kerry Gibb, press officer at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “Sometimes you meet people in life who make such an impact on you that you never forget them, and this is how we at the hospice feel about Thelma.
“Her zest for life at such an incredible age is contagious. She is an absolute superstar.”
Sam Wakefield, marketing executive responsible for managing challenges, said: “The money raised will go towards supporting our 20-bed hospice and our work in the community around Surrey.
“We look after around 2,000 patients a year, and although we do get some funding from the NHS, a large percentage of our income comes from legacies and from wonderful fundraisers like Thelma. Her family are so proud of her, and so are we.”
Spinnaker Tower is the iconic landmark of the waterfront skyline of Portsmouth, offering stunning 23-mile views from 170 metres above sea level.
From April to September, guests can abseil the tower as a personal challenge, charity fundraiser or team-building exercise. See www.spinnakertower.co.uk