Woking Theatres & Cinema have selected Woking & Sam Beare Hospice as their Charity Partner of the Year for 2026–27 after a staff-wide nomination recognised the charity’s extraordinary impact within the local community.
The hospice provides compassionate, specialist palliative care to people with life-limiting conditions and support for their families - both at the hospice and across the wider community.
The partnership marks a return for the two organisations working together, building on foundations established during their collaboration in 2024–25.
Kerry Bennett, director of income generation at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be Woking Theatres & Cinema’s charity partner.
“Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is a vital part of the local healthcare system, but we could not provide care free of charge for thousands of people year after year without the support of the community.
“Every penny that we raise will make a real difference. We are therefore exceptionally grateful to WT&C and their audiences.”
Rachel Moore, head of operations at Woking Theatres & Cinema, added: “Our team felt incredibly strongly about welcoming Woking & Sam Beare Hospice back as our Charity Partner of the Year.
“The care and support they provide across our community is invaluable, and their impact is something many of us have seen first-hand.
“We’re proud to continue supporting their vital work and help raise both awareness and funds over the coming year.”
The renewed partnership follows a successful collaboration in 2024–2025, which raised over £38,000 through pantomime bucket collections alone.
The announcement also concludes Woking Theatres & Cinema’s 2025–26 partnership with Surplus to Supper.
Over the past year, the collaboration has raised £15,411 through pantomime collections and generating significant media and community engagement through press coverage, radio interviews and newsletters.
Woking Theatres & Cinema thanked Surplus to Supper for their dedication and lasting impact across the community.
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