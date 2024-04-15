Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), the owner of The Ambassadors Woking incorporating the New Victoria Theatre, Nova Cinema and Rhoda McGaw Theatre, has rebranded as ATG Entertainment.
The transformation is accompanied by a new logo and ‘design language’, which the company says reflects the increasing variety of its content across theatre, music, comedy and events.
It has also introduced a new “brand proposition”, ‘Passion Behind Performance’.
Ted Stimpson, CEO of ATG Entertainment, said: “Over the past few years, we have grown quickly and, with 64 venues and over 11,500 people across Europe and North America, we are pleased to unify the group with a brand that reflects the breadth of our business today.
“We are all deeply committed to supporting our producers as they put on incredible productions that excite, move and touch our audiences and I believe this is perfectly captured with our new brand proposition, ‘Passion Behind Performance’.”
The company was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire OBE in 1994 and runs more than 50 venues in Britain, the US and Germany.
Headquartered in Woking, it is among the most prolific theatre producers in the world.