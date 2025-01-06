Spring cleaning came early to Farnham last weekend as several signs around town were made visible once again.
Liam Wildish, 27, from Oxted, known as ‘The Sign Guy’, has become popular on social media through his hobby of transforming grimy road signs.
Despite the wild weather and Met Office warnings, Liam restored 15 signs around Farnham on Sunday, January 5 to their former glory.
He said: “I spray water onto a sign before I clean it because it softens everything up. It was so cold in the morning in Farnham that for the first time ever when I sprayed the water, it was like a green slush puppie!
“It started in 2019, I was a window cleaner and I had my own business. I'm originally from Retford in Nottinghamshire and the road signs in my town were green and were almost unreadable.
“I thought if I cleaned the signs, the brush might work and make them safer because you need to be able to read signs day and night. Also just to increase the curb appeal and aesthetic of the town.
“I cleaned the signs and posted them on the community page and everybody really enjoyed the difference and I got a lot of positive feedback.”
Liam went on to post videos of his work on Instagram and TikTok and gained thousands of followers instantly. From there, the cleaner began to travel nationwide to places where people had reached out to him asking for help.
Liam, who also works as a full-time kitchen spray painter, does the work for free, and explained that his hobby helps his mental health.
He added: “I get to explore and help various communities and make a difference for people. It is my little therapy and it’s very satisfying to do and very rewarding.”