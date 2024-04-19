Elections will be held in Woking borough a week today (Thursday May 2) with a third of the council’s 30 seats to be decided.
There is an additional vacancy this year in Hoe Valley, with the decision of Lib Dem councillor Andy Caulfield to step down, bringing the total number of seats contested to 11.
Those persons nominated for election as a borough councillor are:
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Josh Brown (Local Conservatives), Steve Howes (Independent), Oliver Lester (Labour Party), Erica Singharay (Liberal Democrats).
Canalside
Tahir Aziz (Labour), Trevor Leek (Conservative), Faisal Mumtaz (Liberal Democrats), Eleanor Waple (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition).
Goldsworth Park
Ann-Marie Barker (Liberal Democrats), Debbie Harlow (Conservative), Chris Martin (Labour and Cooperative Party).
Heathlands
Kevin Davis (Conservative), Paul Hoekstra (Green Party), Pav Pandher (Liberal Democrats), Allan Petrie (Reform UK), Sebastian Purbrick (Labour), Judith Squire (Heritage Party).
Hoe Valley
Francis Anyaegbu (Labour), Martin Benstead (Conservative), Tom Bonsundy-O’Bryan (Liberal Democrats), Samar Chaudhary (Labour Party), Will Forster (Liberal Democrats), John Lawrence (Conservative).
Horsell
Melisa Kuipers (Liberal Democrats), Christine Murphy (Green Party), Colin Scott (Conservative), John Scott-Morgan (Labour), Emma Stephens-Ducros (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Knaphill
Saj Hussain (Conservative), John Pearce (Liberal Democrats), Dan Sampson (Labour).
Mount Hermon
Ravern Dimitrii-Simone (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Sunny John (Conservative), Mike Kelly (Labour), Ellen Nicholson (Liberal Democrats), Cecilia Scott (Green Party), Richard Squire (Heritage Party)
Pyrford
Attia Aslam (Liberal Democrats), Steve Dorsett (Conservative), Sean O`Malley (Labour and Co-operative Party).
St John`s
Ben Maynard (Conservative), Simona Popa (Labour), Tim Read (Heritage Party), Dale Roberts (Liberal Democrats).
Polls open on Thursday, May 2 from 7am until 10pm.