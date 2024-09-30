Tea & Temptations!, the regular event organised by Woking and Weybridge Soroptimists, was more successful than ever when it was held at Mayford Village Hall in July.
The fashion show with afternoon tea raised more than £2,000 for two deserving causes, Surrey Care Trust and Hersham FC Women and Girls.
Phase 8 of Weybridge, Mad Jak of Shere and Bisou Boutique of Hersham kindly provided the clothes worn by the Soroptimist models. Garments cleverly upcycled by Liaise Women’s Centre of Woking were also presented.
Guests could buy items from the side-stalls, including clothing from Mad Jak and home-made jams and chutneys from Jammin’ by Mary Tobin.
The event was organised jointly by Soroptimist International Woking and District and Soroptimist International Weybridge.
The net proceeds of £2,041 included donations from Mad Jak clothing sales and from Mary’s charity jam stall.