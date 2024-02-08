“We also divided up into two groups to make a motor from a battery, a magnet and a toilet paper tube. It was very tricky to build, but we carried on trying, and by doing our best and working together we managed to follow the instructions and when we tested ours it worked. Midway through the afternoon, Simon gave a demonstration on gyroscopes. He showed us that gyroscopes always stay in the same position and that they can spin on end for around 25 minutes.