South Western Railway (SWR) has partnered with the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers on a new campaign to raise awareness of their support for bereaved military children.
Every year, it is estimated that 2,100 children experience the death of a parent who has served in the British Armed Forces.
Scotty’s Little Soldiers was founded by British Army widow Nikki Scott in honour of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.
Seeing the effects that Lee’s death had on their two young children, Brooke and Kai. Nikki launched the charity 14 years ago in 2010.
The charity helps bereaved military children through activities, gifts and group events. With information and guidance for parents and carers and one-on-one professional bereavement support; and education and development opportunities.
So far this year, Scotty’s Little Soldiers has supported more than 700 children and hopes to support over 1,000 children a year by 2030.
Posters are now on display at SWR stations across the South of England, which show bereaved children proudly holding photographs of their loved one. By scanning the QR code on the posters, customers will be able to donate to the charity.
Special announcements will also play at stations on the SWR network.
Nikki said: “Thank you so much to South Western Railway for supporting Scotty’s Little Soldiers by helping to raise awareness of our work.
“All our members have been through so much and we are honoured to be able to provide them with support and guidance throughout their childhood and reassure them they aren’t alone.
“With support from South Western Railway, we hope to be able to help many more bereaved military young people.”
SWR has been building its reputation as a strong supporter of the Armed Forces and its people, such as signing the Armed Forces Covenant.