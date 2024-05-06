A sweet pair of cats who love attention and fuss and will sit on laps for cuddles are looking for their forever home. Candy and Kane, a female and male who are about five years old, were taken in at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after their owner was no longer able to cope.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said Kane is almost blind.
“He has some vision and we think as he can track some movements and light.” Debbie said.
“It has not affected him whatsoever. Once he figured out where everything was in his pen he was fine and gets around very happily now.
“New owners would need to keep this in mind and try and keep everything in a similar place so Kane doesn't get confused.
“Because Kane is partially sighted it won't be safe for him to go out, but Candy still can.
“We would ideally like new owners to consider or already have a catio installed so both cats can enjoy the outside, or a have microchip cat flap which would allow Candy to go out but not Kane.
“We think they could live with junior school aged children as long as they are relatively calm and have had experience with cats before.
“They would also need to be the only pets in their new home.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Candy and Kane, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.