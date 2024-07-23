It’s the summer holidays and the Olympics is underway but a new survey has revealed that some parents take the school sports day too seriously.
Sports days are one of the most fun and memorable events for children and their parents. However, a survey conducted by MandM, has revealed that competitive parents are going as far as training, investing in new gear and cheating to claim the trophy.
In a survey of 1,000 UK parents of school children, it was revealed that 40 per cent of parents train for the big day.
Parents are also looking for the smallest percentage gains over their rivals, as one in three parents admit to investing up to £30 in gear. Whereas almost 50 per cent buy new trainers just for the event.
Unsportsmanlike conduct is a common occurrence at sports day, with 53 per cent admitting to cheating by cutting across the lane so they could win.
Dirty tactics such as tripping up opponents are a major problem, as 46 per cent admit to resorting to taking their opponents out to be the first to cross the finish line.
Unlike their parents, kids are more honourable than their parents and win based on merit and effort - winning and losing with grace and respect for their opponents.
The survey also shows that parents in London are most likely to miss out on the day - with 58 per cent having to work instead.