Brooklands College in Weybridge recently hosted a celebration of 10 years of the Surrey Young People’s Fund.
The fund is one of a portfolio looked after by the Community Foundation for Surrey. It was set up, and continues to be led by, volunteers with a vision that no young person should be left behind in the pursuit of vocational training and work.
It provides grants to those aged 16-25 who need assistance to access education, training or employment. The grants provide support from specialist equipment for a training course to covering the cost of travel to college. In its 10 years the fund has handled more than 1,100 grant applications, and awarded nearly 700 grants.
“Surrey Young People’s Fund provides an opportunity for young people challenged by disadvantage to be supported in vocational training and towards work,” said chair Nick Brooks.
“The fund brings together generous donors, referring bodies such as Surrey County Council, numerous Surrey charities and partners, and our Surrey Young People’s Fund volunteers, to make a real difference in the lives of our grant recipients.
“We are delighted to have helped so many young people move towards work, and look forward to continuing and extending our work for many years to come.”
Community Foundation for Surrey chief executive Beccy Bowden said: “It was particularly wonderful to hear from some young people who had been supported by the fund. No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
Grants are awarded by a panel of experienced volunteers, providing funding to assist young people to move towards an identified goal in education, training, apprenticeship or employment.
Grants average £350 and fund items that will directly enhance the young person’s employability skills, such as assisting them to obtain qualifications, developing vocational or technical skills and providing opportunities that improve social skills, motivation and confidence.