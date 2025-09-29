Plans to turn a former NatWest bank in Staines High Street into a bingo hall have been met with outrage from residents, slamming it as a ‘nail in the coffin’. People say the town needs shops and family-friendly venues — not more gambling.
Developer Sunni-Ed Ltd wants to convert the ground floor of the old bank in the middle of Staines town which has been empty for years. The company argues a bingo hall would bring “vitality and viability” back to the centre of town by opening seven days a week.
But locals aren’t buying it. “This is the last establishment we need in Staines,” said one resident. Another objector added: “What we do need are more nice shops. We have an overdose of restaurants, barbers and nail salons. The town is really going downhill — a bingo hall is the last straw.”
Others fear the bingo hall could pave the way for a full gambling licence. “It looks harmless on the surface, but I’m worried this is just the start,” one objector warned. “It happened in Ashford — bingo turned into a gaming centre with slot machines. Gambling addiction ruins lives, and Staines shouldn’t allow it to take root.”
Planning documents reveal if the bingo hall is given the green light, developers will apply for a gambling license before opening the new shop. Part of the licensing involves a risk assessment process.
The building itself, a listed property with a long history in the town, is another sticking point. “Use historic buildings to enhance the town centre,” one resident wrote.
Several people argued that the historic building should be preserved or repurposed for community benefit. Suggestions included a post office, a cultural centre, a health and wellbeing hub, or independent shops to attract families back to the high street.
Plenty of people said the town simply deserves better and voiced anger at what they see as poor planning for the town’s future. “This is not the way to regenerate a once thriving high street,” wrote one local.
One objector described the idea as “disgusting, a nail in the coffin for Staines.” Meanwhile another added: “Have some pride in the town. It is slowly becoming more like Feltham, Hounslow, West Drayton, Slough, Addlestone. We do not need this.”
Suggestions for alternative uses flooded in: a post office, a cultural centre, a family-friendly café, a health and wellbeing hub. One resident argued: “The building is well-positioned to play a more positive role in the life of the town centre. Instead of a bingo hall, it could be adapted for uses that would enhance the vitality of the High Street and serve a wider cross-section of the community.”
For many, the biggest concern is the impact on vulnerable people. “Staines is already struggling with anti-social behaviour,” one said. “Encouraging gambling will make things worse. We should be aiming higher for our town, not dragging it further down.”
Cllr Howard Williams (Staines/ Independent Spelthorne Group) has announced that if officers recommend approving the scheme he will call in the application to be decided at a planning committee.
Comments are welcome on the plans until October 7, with Spelthorne council hoping to make a decision later this year.
Developer Sunni-Ed Ltd has been asked to comment.
