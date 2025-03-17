Surrey residents will face another jump in council tax bills from April 1 as local authorities have announced their budgets for the coming year.
In Waverley, a Band D home taxpayer will pay a council tax bill of £2,397.78, excluding town or parish council precepts.
In Woking, the Band D council tax is set at £2,482.03, excluding the other precepts.
Surrey County Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and each of the county’s 11 districts and boroughs, confirmed their increases separately last month, with council tax bills and collection being the responsibility of the districts and boroughs.
Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend confirmed a rise of £14 per year for residents amid an increase in national insurance contributions and officer pay rises. While Surrey County Council, responsible for adult social care as well as services including road repairs and schools, increased its tax by 4.99 per cent on Band D homes.
Meanwhile, many local authorities have had to make tough decisions to balance the books. Councils slammed the government for giving an ‘unkind’ or ‘difficult’ financial settlement, meaning they have had no increase in spending power. Inflation, wage rises and rocketing costs for employer’s national insurance contributions have all pulled at the seams of councils’ pockets.
The breakdown below of the council tax bands include:
Waverley Borough Council
Band A: £1,598.52
Band B: £1,864.94
Band C: £2,131.36
Band D: £2,397.78
Band E: £2,930.61
Band F: £3,463.46
Band G: £3,996.30
Band H: £4,795.56
Woking Borough Council
Band A: £1,654.69
Band B: £1,930.46
Band C: £2,206.25
Band D: £2,482.03
Band E: £3,033.59
Band F: £3,585.15
Band G: £4,136.72
Band H: £4,964.06
Other districts include:
Elmbridge Borough Council
The average Band D property in Elmbridge will pay £2,442.06. Except in the Claygate parish, where the average Band D property will spend £2,458.23.
Band A: £1,628.04
Band B: £1,899.38
Band C: £2,170.72
Band D: £2,442.06
Band E: £2,984.73
Band F: £3,527.42
Band G: £4,070.10
Band H: £4,884.12
Epsom and Ewell Borough Council
People living in Surrey’s smallest Borough will see council tax bills of £2,416.84 for the average Band D household.
Band A: £1,611.23
Band B: £1,879.76
Band C: £2,148.30
Band D: £2,416.84
Band E: £2,953.91
Band F: £3,490.99
Band G: £4,028.07
Band H: £4,833.68
Guildford Borough Council
The bill for Band D households in Guildford will be £2,388.01, excluding parish and town councils. For Band D, adding the parish council tax share ranges from no extra charge in Wisley to £2,291.71 for a Band D property in Normandy.
Band A: £1592.00
Band B: £1,857.34
Band C: £2,122.67
Band D: £2,388.01
Band E: £2,918.67
Band F: £3,449.35
Band G: £3,980.01
Band H: £4,776.02
Mole Valley District Council
In Mole Valley, the average Band D property will pay £2,381.20, except where residents contribute parish councils. In Capel, with the highest parish council precept, residents in a Band D property will pay £2,468.46.
Band A: £1,587.46
Band B: £1,852.05
Band C: £2,116.62
Band D: £2,381.20
Band E: £2,910.35
Band F: £3,439.51
Band G: £3,968.66
Band H: £4,762.40
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council
A Band D home in Reigate and Banstead will pay £2,448.79 from April, while residents in the Horley Town Council Area will pay £2,504.00 and in Salfords and Sidlow will pay £2,481.85.
Band A: £1,632.53
Band B: £1,904.61
Band C: £2,176.70
Band D: £2,448.79
Band E: £2,992.97
Band F: £3,537.14
Band G: £4,081.32
Band H: £4,897.58
Runnymede Borough Council
Residents in Runnymede will face a 2.99 per cent rise in their council tax bill, with the average Band D property rising to £2,380.06.
Band A: £1,586.71
Band B: £1,851.16
Band C: £2,115.61
Band D: £2,380.06
Band E: £2,908.96
Band F: £3,437.86
Band G: £3,966.77
Band H: £4,760.12
Spelthorne Borough Council
Residents in a Band D property will pay £2,412.78 for their council tax in Spelthorne.
Band A: £1,608.51
Band B: £1,876.60
Band C: £2,144.69
Band D: £2,412.78
Band E: £2,948.95
Band F: £3,485.13
Band G: £4,021.29
Band H: £4,825.56
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Surrey Heath’s amount for a Band D property is £2,439.20, plus the amounts paid to parish councils throughout the borough. Bisley remains the highest parish council tax at £2,509.50 for Band D.
Band A: £1,626.14
Band B: £1,883.93
Band C: £2,168.18
Band D: £2,439.20
Band E: £2,981.25
Band F: £3,523.29
Band G: £4,065.34
Band H: £4,879.40
Tandridge District Council
Band D properties in Tandridge will see their council tax rise to £2,436.24. Parishes in the district range from no additional charge, to a total of £2,535.05 in the most expensive, Outwood.
Band A: £1,624.16
Band B: £1,881.63
Band C: £2,165.54
Band D: £2,436.24
Band E: £2,977.63
Band F: £3,887.75
Band G: £4,0650.40
Band H: £4,872.48