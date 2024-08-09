Women in Surrey struggling with gambling addiction will soon benefit from a new initiative.
GambleAware has granted £300,000 which will go towards Surrey County Council’s Bridge the Gap program over the next two years. Providing crucial aid to women facing gambling harm, as well as other challenges such as mental health issues, domestic abuse, and the risk of homelessness.
Bridge the Gap will offer specialist, long-term trauma-informed outreach to approximately 16 women annually. In addition, around 30 women with a history of gambling harm will receive ongoing recovery support, facilitated by peer support workers with lived experience.
The program will also develop a Surrey-wide recovery-focused peer support network and support the council wide strategic approach to addressing gambling related harms.
Former sports coach Nat Adams, 54, from Camberley, played a key role in securing the grant.
After a near-fatal car accident left her with mobility issues, Nat turned to online gambling during her recovery and said it affected every part of her life.
She has since transformed her life and now helps others overcome the effects of gambling harm.
“Gambling lacks sufficient support, often forcing people to travel long distances for face-to-face support groups,” Nat said.
“Anyone can develop a gambling addiction – I’ve seen retired nurses gamble away their pensions and individuals lose substantial inheritances in a short time.
“I know of women that need support, counselling, and housing.
“We are looking forward to supporting women as they take the next step in their recovery journey.”
Anyone concerned about their gambling, or that of a loved one. Can find free and confidential support by searching GambleAware or contacting The National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133.