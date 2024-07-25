The UK is currently third in the all-time Olympic medal table with a total of 918 and expected to top the charts at Paris 2024.
Crypto Casinos has analysed data from Team GB and done extensive research into every British medal winner. Revealing that Surrey ranks 2nd for producing the most medallists. With 22 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 20 bronze medals, bringing the total amount to 53.
As a whole region, the South East comes 2nd to London with 88 gold, 69 silver and 87 bronze with a grand number of 244. However, it should be noted that the region has one of the highest populations to call upon with more than nine million people.
Surrey athletes hoping to make their mark at this year’s Games are Will Calnan, Toby Roberts, Holly Dunford, Izzy Petter, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Freya Black, Harriet Taylor and Conor Williamson.