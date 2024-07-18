A giant outdoor screen will return for one of the biggest spectacles of the year at Victoria Place.
It will show all the action unfolding at the Paris Olympics. Enjoy all the excitement and drama of the international event from July 26 to August 11. The screen will be situated at Jubilee Square, near Superdry and JD Sport.
The centre is inviting the people of Woking to pull up a chair, enjoy the sunshine, and lose themselves in what is gearing up to be an incredible sporting spectacle.
As the summer draws to a close, the centre will also show a number of family films, courtesy of the Nova Cinema. The full line-up of feel-good films will be released on Tuesday, July 23 online.
Centre manager John-Paul Jackson said: “I’m delighted to welcome the screen back to Victoria Place, Woking this summer.
I know that the people of Woking value having a space to sit and enjoy these momentous world events, and if we can provide a space for them to do that, then all the better!
“We invite visitors to pull up a deckchair, grab some strawberries and cream from M&S, and enjoy the sunshine alongside the sensational display of sport. Don’t forget your sunscreen!”
Representing Team England at the Olympics are eight athletes from Surrey. On the hockey team is Chobham’s Will Calnan. Paris is Will’s Olympic debut after he was a travelling reserve for Tokyo 2020.
By Hope Silverton