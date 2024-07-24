Lizzi Jordan, 26, from Guildford, will make her Paralympic debut alongside riding partner Danni Khan. They will represent the cycling squad in the visually impaired Tandem category.
Their selection to the team follows a successful year so far, after taking three world titles in their first track event together. Jordan became blind after awakening from a coma caused by food poisoning which almost took her life in 2017.
Speaking to BBC last year, Jordan said: “I've learned over the six years to accept it, and it has really helped me to be exposed to the Para-sport community.
“Because everybody has their struggles but we all encourage and support each other.
“You learn to be proud of your disability and proud of what you can do with it rather than what you can't do.”