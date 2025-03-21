More demonstrations are being planned across Surrey as a Palestinian campaign group seeks to highlight concerns over the Israeli assault on Gaza.
In March, the West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign marched from Farnham train station to the bypass to demonstrate against the ongoing siege. According to the group, more than 30 supporters gathered by the roadside with placards to raise awareness of the issue.
The group claims that most people who saw the placards were supportive, though some expressed opposition.
James Poke, chair of the West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “I think about 90 percent of people who saw our placards from their cars were supportive but a few people shouted at us as we stood there.”
“We are seeing a genocide in action according to Amnesty International and our government and politicians are doing little to nothing about it. That is why we organised this protest with the placards which were designed to be seen by drivers along the bypass.
“There is a stark difference between the response by the Government between the war in Gaza and the war in Ukraine.
“We plan to do more demonstrations in Farnham with one in the town centre or another by the bypass in future. We have predominately focused in the bigger towns of Guildford and Woking but we ought to do more in places like Farnham, which I feel we have neglected.”
The conflict in Gaza escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of around 251 individuals.
Israel since initiated extensive military operations, including land and air invasions of the Gaza Strip. As of last month, health officials in Gaza report that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since the onset of these hostilities.