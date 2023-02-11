SURREY Police will not face an investigation from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the deaths of three people at a property within Epsom College.
The bodies of college head Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband George Pattison were found in the early hours of Sunday, 5 February.
A firearm recovered from the scene was registered to George Pattison.
"Surrey Police had had prior contact with Mr Pattison on Thursday, 2 February after he notified us of a change of address," said a police spokesman.
"This is routine, however, due to the short period of time between that contact and this incident, we made a referral to the IOPC."
The IOPC, having assessed the details, has stated it “reviewed the recent and past contact Surrey Police had with Mr Pattison regarding his firearms licence and have decided no investigation is required.”
Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, senior investigating officer, said: “These events have been shocking and distressing for everyone involved. We continue to support the wider family with specialist officers and request that, having been subject to widespread local and national attention, they are afforded a level of privacy during this difficult time.
“We fully appreciate the concern this incident has caused within the local community and my team are working hard to establish the full circumstances and will provide any updates as appropriate in due course.”