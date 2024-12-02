Motorists are being warned there are no excuses for driving when under the influence of drink or drugs as Surrey Police launch their annual winter crackdown campaign.
Increased drug tests, breath tests, stop checks, and patrols throughout December will form part of Operation Limit, the nationwide campaign to tackle drink and drug driving throughout December.
Last year saw 199 arrests for drink or drug driving in Surrey during December.
Police have warned bring over the limit can have fatal consequences, with drink and drug driving being one of the main causes of death or serious injuries on the roads.
Superintendent Rachel Glenton, Head of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our officers will be joined by officers from across the force to carry out increased patrols and stop checks on the road networks.
“Through education, engagement, and enforcement, we aim to reduce the devastating impact of drink and drug-driving.
“We will deal robustly with offenders. So, while our officers can’t be everywhere, they could be anywhere and there really is no excuse for drivers who put their own safety and the safety of everyone else at risk.”
Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “Every time a driver gets behind the wheel, they are committing themselves to a huge responsibility.
“They are not only responsible for themselves, but for their passengers and everyone else they encounter on their journey.
“That’s why it’s so appalling for motorists to drink or take drugs before driving. It’s a dangerous and selfish act that can forever change a life, and I cannot overstate how important it is to remain sober, patient, and attentive at the wheel.
“There is no excuse whatsoever for this behaviour, and it is never, ever worth the risk.”