Four playgrounds across the Surrey Heath area will be fully refurbished, resurfaced, and have all their equipment replaced after £900,000 of community funding to revitalise the key community assets was agreed.
Annual inspections found Heatherside Recreation Ground, Frimley Green Recreation Ground, Camberley Park, and Woodend Road had significantly deteriorated and were approaching the point of uneconomical repair.
Play equipment was being removed to mitigate safety problems, diminishing the sites’ overall quality, usability, and value, papers presented to the Surrey Heath Borough Council read.
As such, the Tuesday September 16 executive committee agreed that all existing equipment and surfacing be fully removed and be replaced with modern options that met current safety and accessibility standards.
Cllr Lisa Finan-Cooke, housing and communities portfolio holder, said: “These are much-loved amenities, they are well used and important to our communities. The value of physical play for our children, simply can not be measured.
The role parks play in bringing parents and careers together is essential in building cohesive communities, although this benefit is often overlooked.”
The money is coming from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy fund. This is usually collected from larger developers to offset the impact development can have in an area – for example to build a GP surgery or community hall.
The money is ring-fenced for community projects and can not be used to support day-to-day running costs.
There have also been regular questions over the long-term plans for the sites which the council now hopes have been addressed.
Had the money not been agreed one of the options under consideration was to close the playgrounds and remove all equipment.
