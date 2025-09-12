SEPTEMBER is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Surrey residents are being called on to help more children and young people survive the disease.
With some 490 new cases in under 25s in the South East every year, people are urged to support the lifesaving work of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.
Cancer is different in the young – from the types of cancer that affect this age group, to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility. It needs a different and dedicated approach that Cancer Research UK is helping to drive forward.
The charity’s breakthroughs have helped more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK since the 1970s and, today, around 8 in 10 will survive for at least 10 years.
But despite huge progress, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in children and young people over the age of one and children’s survival for some types of cancer has not improved much since the 1970s.
The charity’s spokesperson for Surrey, Lynn Daly, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are beating cancer. Step by step, day by day. More than 9 in 10 children and young people who are prescribed cancer drugs in the UK receive at least one drug that Cancer Research UK has helped to develop.
“Our scientists are unlocking discoveries about these cancers and translating them into new and better ways to diagnose and treat them.
“But too many young lives are still lost to this devastating disease. We hope people will show their support this month and help ensure more children and young people live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”
You can pick up a gold ribbon badge – the symbol of childhood cancer awareness – in Cancer Research UK shops or donate online at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople
