England GPs announced they would be taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years. However, GP practices will remain open and patients should continue to attend and make appointments as normal. Unless they are advised otherwise by their practice. Some practices may choose to make changes to some aspects of how they work and they may operate differently. Such as directing patients to other local services to ensure the safe provision of care. Practices are being encouraged to ensure any changes to services are published on their websites. Joint Chief Medical Officer for Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership, Professor Andy Rhodes, explained: “GP practices remain open during this period of collective action so we are encouraging members of the public to come forward for care and advice as usual.