Following a report by the British Medical Association (BMA), Surrey residents are encouraged to continue to use their GP services as usual.
England GPs announced they would be taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years. However, GP practices will remain open and patients should continue to attend and make appointments as normal. Unless they are advised otherwise by their practice. Some practices may choose to make changes to some aspects of how they work and they may operate differently. Such as directing patients to other local services to ensure the safe provision of care. Practices are being encouraged to ensure any changes to services are published on their websites. Joint Chief Medical Officer for Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership, Professor Andy Rhodes, explained: “GP practices remain open during this period of collective action so we are encouraging members of the public to come forward for care and advice as usual.
“But some practices may be working differently so we may see some impact locally. “We are also asking people to use the full range of services available (including pharmacies, NHS 111 and walk-in or urgent treatment centres), helping us keep Emergency Departments and 999 for those who need them most.” Full details of local services can be found on the Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership website - or people can use NHS 111 online (www.111.nhs.uk) or call 111 24/7 if they are not sure which service they need.