Surrey County Council’s former headquarters have been sold to luxury property developers, with permission granted for 292 new homes on the site.
Abu Dhabi-owned London Square bought the former County Hall in Kingston from RER London at an undisclosed price. The 5.2 acre site comprises the main Grade-II listed County Hall and a range of other buildings and courtyard areas. Construction boards surrounding the listed property state that future residents can expect to move in from 2027.
London Square was bought United Arab Emirates company Aldar Properties in December 2023 in an acquisition worth £230 million. Aldar is owned by the Abu Dhabi government and is the largest real estate developer in the emirate.
Planning permission at the former County Hall is already in place for 254 private flats, with 36 for affordable housing and 4,408 sq m of commercial space. Refurbishment, restoration and extension will “transform” the historical site into a “premium development”, according to London Square.
Surrey County Council (SCC) came under fire in March about the sale of the land for £25m in 2021. According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the site could be worth up to £250m when redeveloped due to its scale and heritage.
The huge gap between the two figures led to the county council being challenged on whether it got the best deal for residents. But the lead member for property, Natalie Bramhall, said it secured a “good deal” and would sell it again at the same price.
The County Hall’s striking distance from Hampton Court Palace, Royal Bushy Park, Wimbledon Tennis Club and the River Thames makes it an immensely attractive property, according to prime estate agents.
The former Surrey County Hall site is the developer’s ninth acquisition following on from the purchase of Westminster Tower, opposite the Houses of Parliament. Prices start at £425,000 for an apartment in Twickenham Green, another property site, or £835,000 for a townhouse. London Square also owns properties in Staines upon Thames, Walton upon Thames and Tadworth.
Adam Lawrence, London Square’s Chief Executive, said in a press statement: “County Hall Kingston is an impressive landmark which has stood empty for many years. We are delighted to have been chosen to bring new life to this beautiful building.
“Once restored and converted into elegant homes, County Hall Kingston will become a unique offering for those looking to make this sought-after royal borough their home.”
Surrey County Council remained at County Hall in Kingston until December 2020, despite the town becoming part of Greater London in 1965. In January 2021, the council its headquarters moved to Woodhatch Place in Reigate.