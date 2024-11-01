A COMPLAINT is being made to Surrey’s chief constable over the refusal to provide police officers to close roads during Chobham’s Remembrance parade.
The parish council is angry at being told that no officers will be available on Sunday afternoon, ending a decades-long arrangement for the annual commemoration.
To ensure the event can take place, the council is paying around £1,000 for a traffic management company to shut the junctions with Chobham High Street during the parade and the wreath-laying at the war memorial.
“It’s a poor show that the police can’t provide officers for just one day,” said Cllr Len Brum at the council’s meeting last week.
He added that he hoped a similar decision had been made for Surrey Heath Borough Council’s commemoration at Camberley.
Council chairman Les Coombs said: “The police have had a whole year to tell us that they can’t provide officers for the parade but only informed us recently. We should tell the chief constable that the village is not happy.”
The council agreed to write to Chief Constable Tim De Meyer complaining about a decision that was made by the Surrey Heath borough commander, Insp Gemma Taylor.
Last year, Chobham’s Remembrance commemoration road closures were carried out by four special constables, who are unpaid members of the force.
In previous years, professional officers have been provided.
On Sunday, roads joining High Street will be closed from 2.30pm to approximately 3pm and again from 3.45pm to 4.30pm.
Surrey Police were asked for a comment.