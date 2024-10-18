Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
CONSULT: 2024/0005: Details of a Landscape Maintenance Plan submitted pursuant to Condition 11 of Planning Permission ref: WO/2022/0923 dated 7 June 2023 (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCC_Ref_2024-0144 - this record is for consultation only). Land at the former Manor School, Magdalen Crescent, Byfleet
2024/0711: Erection of a two-storey detached dwelling with parking to rear. 1 Sanway Close, Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0724: Change of use from Sui Generis to Class E to allow the unit to trade as a retail store. 7 Chertsey Road
2024/0736: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 10 St Michaels Road, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2024/0730: Erection of a D6 small format advertisement display. BP, Petrol Filling Station, Goldsworth Park Centre
Heathlands
2024/0604: Retrospective application for a single-storey side and rear extension. 10 Hawthorn Road
2024/0707: Prior notification for the proposed enlargement of one-storey dwellinghouse by construction of an additional storey with a proposed ridge height of 9.48m (Part 1, Class AA). Red Roofs, Hook Heath Road
Horsell East & Woodham
CONSULT/2024/0004: Consultation from Elmbridge Borough Council for the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of a multi-storey electric vehicle charging hub, associated parking, ancillary structures and associated works. Ref: 2024/2554. Elmbridge Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
Horsell
2024/0731: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Insertion of side and rear rooflights. 1 Norman Villas, South Road
2024/0733: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension and fenestration changes. 2 Whopshott CloseHoe Valley
2024/0735: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 56 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2024/0649: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness Proposed for a rear dormer, alterations to front porch, insertion of two rooflights, changes to fenestration. 22 Apers Avenue, Westfield
2024/0712: Proposed widening of existing vehicular access. 37 Westfield Road, Westfield
Mount Hermon
2024/0676: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Winyards , Lytton Road
2024/0700: Erection of a single-storey side extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation to form granny annexe. 5 Dinsdale Close
Pyrford
2024/0741: Erection of a side car port and creation of hard standing. Hunterswood, Hazel Road, West Byfleet
St John's
2024/0725: Erection of a part two-storey side extension and part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Tree Tops, 1 Firbank Drive
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0913/FFU: Proposal Erection of a part single part two storey rear extension, a new front porch area with associated internal alterations and the erection of a detached garage and carport. 35 Streets Heath, West End
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0889/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 31 (footway improvements) pursuant to outline planning permission 15/0590 allowed on appeal dated 26 July 2017. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
24/0959/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (trees) attached to planning permission 24/0684/FFU for erection of 2m high green painted metal palisade perimeter fencing, following the removal of an existing 1.2m high wooden panel fence. Store yard adjacent Oak Tree Cottage, New Road, Windlesham
24/0971/FFU: Erection of two, two storey side extensions. Shadow Moss, Woodhall Lane, Sunningdale
24/0976/FFU: Erection of first-floor side extension with hipped roof, addition of two ground-floor windows to rear elevations. 2 Cricketers Lane, Windlesham