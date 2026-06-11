A scheme helping Surrey residents get active by providing free refurbished bicycles has reached a major milestone after giving away its 1,000th bike.
The Surrey Bike Bank, run by Active Surrey in partnership with Surrey County Council, SUEZ and other organisations, redistributes donated bicycles to people who might otherwise struggle to access cycling.
The highest numbers of bikes have been distributed in Waverley, Spelthorne, Woking, Guildford, Surrey Heath and Reigate and Banstead, with each area receiving more than 100 bicycles.
Marisa Heath, Surrey County Council's cabinet member for environment and planning, said: "We have supported this project by refurbishing the bike workshop where pre-loved bikes can be repaired and given a new lease of life.
"One thousand residents will benefit from this brilliant scheme, which will also prevent all these bikes going to landfill. This is a fantastic achievement and testament to working collaboratively with our partners."
Around 60 percent of the bikes have been given to adults and 40 percent to children and young people.
Many of the bicycles are donated at Surrey's community recycling centres before being sent to HMP Ford in West Sussex, where inmates refurbish them under professional supervision.
The refurbished bikes are then distributed to Surrey residents through Active Surrey.
Lawrie Baker, head of active communities at Active Surrey, said: "Reaching 1,000 bikes is a fantastic milestone and a testament to what can be achieved when communities, partners and organisations come together.
"Surrey Bike Bank is about much more than bikes. It's about creating opportunity for active travel, improving health and making sure everyone has the chance to cycle regardless of their circumstances."
The scheme also supports schools in disadvantaged areas. Children completing Bikeability Level 2 cycling training can receive a free bike, helmet, light and lock.
Gareth Swain, regional manager at SUEZ, said: "Our partnership with HMP Ford has been integral to the support we have been able to give on this project. Re-use is the best thing we can do with our waste not only to preserve natural resources but also to benefit local communities and projects like this."
Residents wishing to donate unwanted bicycles or find out more about the scheme can visit Active Surrey's website.
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