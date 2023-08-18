THE Lakeview Community Fun Day returned to Woking last Saturday for the first time since the pandemic and drew many residents who made the most of the mostly sunny weather and festive atmosphere.
Held just off Sythwood, Goldsworth Park, and organised by the Lakeview Community Action Group, it featured live music and dance, lots of family-centred activities, food and drink stalls, and a raffle.
There was live entertainment throughout the day featuring music from local bands and various dance acts, including from Dance Woking, Global Grooves, Belly Tricks and MCDC providing some innovative performances.
There were maypole dances run by Dance Woking where audience participation was very much encouraged.
Catering ranged from a barbecue, sweet treats such as waffles, candy floss and popcorn, to an alcohol-free bar serving great cocktails, and even to a smoothie stall run by Surrey County Council where customers made their own smoothies by cycling.
One of the highlights of the day was the grand prize raffle to which many local businesses donated prizes, with the top prize worth £100.
The Community Fun Day was a great success, showcasing the diversity and vitality of Lakeview and bringing people together for a day of fun and friendship.
The event also raised awareness and funds for the Lakeview Community Action Group, which aims to improve the quality of life in Lakeview and the surrounding area through various initiatives and programmes.