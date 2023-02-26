CREATIVE businesses in and around Woking are being encouraged to sign-up to Surrey’s first Creative Growth and Business Summit this week.
Taking place on Wednesday and set-up by the University for the Creative Arts, the free-to-attend event will bring together the region’s creative trailblazers, entrepreneurs, and creative academic experts to look at how Surrey and the South East can build on its global reputation in the sector.
Part of a £450,000 project to fund collaborations and innovation in Surrey’s creative sector, the summit will also see the launch of the Creative Industries Network.
Professor Simon Macklin, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at UCA in Farnham, said: “Surrey is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies, practitioners and entrepreneurs in the creative industries.
“This summit is all about bringing the creative sector together so that we can look at how we can share the university’s research, expertise and international connections to turbo-charge growth in the sector across Surrey.”
As well as providing opportunities to network, the summit will also provide information on how businesses can access the university’s expertise in securing funding to develop new opportunities.
The event takes place at UCA’s Farnham campus. Visit uca.ac.uk/growth for more information and to sign up.