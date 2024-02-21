Ellie Leach, the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, will play Miss Scarlett in Cluedo 2 at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from March 5 to 9.
Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory with dance partner Vito Coppola to win the Glitterball Trophy.
She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. In 13 years on the soap Ellie had many great storylines and was nominated for numerous acting awards.
Cluedo 2 is based on the classic Hasbro board game, which celebrates its 75th birthday this year. Starring alongside Ellie will be Jason Durr (Colonel Mustard), Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver), Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green), Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.
Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”
Jason added: “I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character.”
For tickets, priced from £13, visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/cluedo-2-the-next-chapter/new-victoria-theatre/