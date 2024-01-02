A notice on the SWR website reads: "Due to high winds leading to multiple trees and other obstructions blocking the railway across the network, please do not attempt to travel until further notice. "There are at least seven trees down and a roof on our tracks, so we have had to suspend services south and west of Woking, south of Guildford and west of Staines. "Teams are working hard to clear the lines as soon as possible, but we are expecting extensive disruption throughout the evening." The rail operator has informed ticket-holders they can arrange their own taxis to complete journeys and claim this back from its customer services team.