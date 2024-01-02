The Met Office has issued an amber warning for very strong winds as Storm Henk is set to bring gusts of up to 80mph to the South East on Tuesday.
Forecasters warn the storm could result in the closure of some roads and bridges, some damage to buildings and flying debris. There is also a "good chance" of power cuts, says the Met Office.
The amber warning is valid between 10am and 8pm on Tuesday. The warning area extends to the northern parts of Surrey and Hampshire, with southern areas in a less-severe 'yellow' warning area.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A spell of very strong winds will affect parts of south west England and south Wales late morning and early afternoon, then parts of southern England, the south Midlands and East Anglia during the afternoon and evening.
"Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west. Inland, gusts of 50 to 60 mph are more probable, but perhaps briefly 60 to 70 mph in one or two places."
The Met Office warns driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users, and if you must drive, drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.
"Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury," added the spokesperson. "Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees."
People are also advised to secure loose items outside their home including bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.