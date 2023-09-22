FANTASTIC dahlias featured highly in Chobham Show, along with fierce competition in the vegetable and other floral classes.
There were more dahlia entries this year than in previous years, with two people tying for the challenge cup in that section.
Anne Adams and Keith Hine had equal top points and will share the trophy – and Keith was also awarded silver and bronze Dahlia Society medals.
The show in the village hall is organised by Chobham and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society, whose chairman Sue Hallam said she was delighted with the 2023 entries.
“The vegetables and flowers were well supported this year, especially the vegetables, where the competition was even greater than last year,” she said. “There were also higher numbers of entries in the children and young people’s classes.”
The show’s top trophy, the Centenary Challenge Bowl for winning most points across all sections of the show, was won by Jim Adams, who also gained most points in the vegetable classes. Jim’s efforts also gained a Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal.
Keith Hine won the Norman Roake Memorial Bowl for second place in total points and Wendy and Brian Barr shared the third-place Reginald Coleman Vase.
More than 200 classes were competed for, from home-grown fruit and vegetables to handicrafts. Competitors ranged from infant school children to veteran gardeners.
A new trophy for honey, donated by society life member Bob Mumford, was won by Andrew Halstead.
“The judges had a difficult job to pick out the best of the best this year, as the standard of entries was so high,” added Sue. “Children from St Lawrence Primary School and Windlesham Village Infant School both entered lots of amazing art in the children’s categories and there were lots of independent entries for the young people categories. The fun dog show had an excellent entry of 30 pets.
“Congratulations to all the show participants and the winners. It was a really beautiful and well-supported Chobham Show.”
Other trophy winners included: Vegetables and flowers: Richard Duke; Fruit: Janet Mann; Flowers: Wendy Bentall; Horticultural classes best in show: Ann Taylor; Floral decoration: Carolyn Siegert; Floral decoration best in show: Susan Hay; Photography: Tony Edie; Photography best in show: Lee Ridley; Handicrafts: Gemma Cooles and Pamela Wells; Art: Caroline Whorlow and Sue Hallam; Cakes and preserves: Jill Parker; Wine: Mark Coxhead; New-laid eggs: Brad Searle; Special classes: Caroline Isaac-Hamdan; Children’s Classes: Aletheia Harding; Young People aged 12-17: Zana Harding; Dog Show: Helen Burnie with Brodie.