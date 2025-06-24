Stagecoach will provide free bus travel for serving military personnel, veterans, and cadets across Surrey and Hampshire to mark Armed Forces Day 2025.
The offer will run throughout the Armed Forces Day weekend, from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29.
It applies to all Stagecoach South local bus services covering Hampshire, West Sussex, Surrey, and surrounding areas.
The initiative aims to help members of the Armed Forces community travel easily to parades, ceremonies, and community events taking place across the region.
To claim free travel, serving members of the military should wear their uniform or present a valid military ID. Veterans can travel free by showing a veterans’ badge or military medal.
Stagecoach says the move is part of its wider commitment to supporting the Armed Forces. The company already provides free bus travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday each year and has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, pledging ongoing support to service leavers, veterans, reservists, and military families through its internal Veterans Network.
Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Armed Forces Day and recognise the important contributions of those who serve and have served.
“Providing free travel across Hampshire, West Sussex, Surrey and beyond is a small gesture to show our appreciation and help people attend local events to honour the Armed Forces community.
“We’re also committed to being a supportive and inclusive employer for veterans and service families.”
