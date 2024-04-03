There is good and bad news for Surrey and Hampshire commuters after South Western Railway (SWR) confirmed its strike timetable between Thursday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 9.
Industrial action by the ASLEF union on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 will mean service changes across the SWR network.
On Monday, April 8, strike action will mean a significantly reduced service will run on a limited number of lines. Trains will only run between:
- Basingstoke and Salisbury
- London Waterloo and Basingstoke
- London Waterloo and Feltham
- London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking*
- London Waterloo and Woking*
There will be no trains on the Alton or Portsmouth to London Waterloo lines.
Trains that are running will only do so between 7am and 7pm. There will be no services outside of these times.
Customers are advised to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary.
For essential journeys, customers should check journey planners before setting off. Customers should also note that strike action will affect the London Underground network on this date.
SWR journey planners for Monday, April 8 are up to date, with the exception of a small number of services between London Waterloo and Woking and London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking which will be up to date on Thursday, April 4.
On April 4, 5, 6 and 9, a revised timetable will operate across the SWR network, because of a ban on overtime working.
While all lines will be served on these days, customers should check before they travel, as late notice cancellations are possible.
On Saturday, April 6, engineering work will mean line closures in the Andover, Brockenhurst and Staines areas, with further service alterations in addition to a revised timetable. Customers are advised to check before travelling.
Journey planners for April 4, 5, 6 and 9 are fully up to date.
Steve Tyler, South Western Railway’s Performance and Planning Director, said: “Industrial action by the ASLEF union will mean only a significantly reduced service will run on Monday, April 8, so we are asking our customers to only travel if their journeys are absolutely necessary. For essential journeys, customers should check journey planners before setting off.
“The overtime ban on April 4, 5, 6 and 9 will mean that timetables will be revised. We are asking our customers to check before they travel, right up until they set off, as alterations on the day are possible.
“We are very sorry for the disruption that this industrial action will cause our customers and are very thankful for their continued patience.”