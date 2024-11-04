Surrey County Council social services closed an investigation into injuries on Sara Sharif six days after getting a referral from the 10-year-old’s school, an Old Bailey jury has been told.
The court heard that a report was entered into the school’s child protection monitoring system on 10 March last year about a staff member spotting bruises on Sara’s chin and eye, The Times reported.
Sara's stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, father Urfan Sharif, 42, and uncle Faisal Malik, 29, are accused of carrying out a campaign of physical abuse culminating in her murder at their Horsell home on August 8 last year. All three have pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said Sara gave different explanations for her injuries, prompting the school’s a referral.
“On 16 March 2023, a decision was made by social services to take no further action,” Mr Emlyn Jones said.
Rachael Wardell, executive director of Children, Families and Lifelong Learning at Surrey County Council said: “This is an incredibly sad case, and I speak for everyone at Surrey County Council when I say our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those who loved Sara.
“An investigation is underway by Surrey Police, and a criminal trial is ongoing, so we are unable to comment further at this time.
“As a statutory Partner of the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership (SSCP), we will support the independent Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review.
“This review is independently led by the SSCP and is a statutory process that brings together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review the practice of all agencies involved with the family and identify any learning.”