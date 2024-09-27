The pianist and composer of the Romantic era, Clara Schumann, is one of the stars of this year’s Festival. There is a duo of fabulous female talent for I Clara when distinguished pianist Lucy Parham and actress Juliet Stevenson present an evening of piano music by Clara and Robert Schumann and their contemporaries, Liszt, Chopin, Brahms and Mendelssohn, and excerpts from Clara's own letters and diaries.