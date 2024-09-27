Chobham Festival will be off to a toe-tapping start with a sell-out jazz supper with the Peter Rudeford Band on Saturday (5 October).
The festival is a community event, organised by volunteers, and the box office still has tickets for most other events, including Music by Candlelight at St Lawrence Church, welcoming the Coull Quartet with a programme of Haydn, Mendelssohn and Beethoven on Tuesday 8 October.
The pianist and composer of the Romantic era, Clara Schumann, is one of the stars of this year’s Festival. There is a duo of fabulous female talent for I Clara when distinguished pianist Lucy Parham and actress Juliet Stevenson present an evening of piano music by Clara and Robert Schumann and their contemporaries, Liszt, Chopin, Brahms and Mendelssohn, and excerpts from Clara's own letters and diaries.
This event is on Saturday 12 October.
A new event is the afternoon tea book club, also celebrating Clara Schumann. We will be sharing our thoughts over teacups and Prosecco about the novel Clara by Janice Galloway.
There are several events for children, including a theatre show, Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers, with two performances, at St Lawrence School and at Coworth Flexlands School on Sunday 13 October.
Shakespeare and Me is an entertaining evening with an engaging and serious-humorous talk by Matt Pinches, actor, producer and co-founder of the Guildford Shakespeare Company on Wednesday 16 October.
And on Saturday 19 October there is an artworks arts exhibition and crafts fair at the village hall, plus a children’s Chobham history trail at St Lawrence Church and a visit from Chobham Morris.
See www.festival.chobham.org for full details and to book, except for the afternoon tea, which should be booked directly with Simply Dine, 01276 859477.
If you want to pay by cheque or BACS, call 01276 857914 for a booking form. For any further information contact [email protected].