The Met Office has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for ice and snow affecting much of Surrey on Sunday and into Monday morning.
Snow may push in across parts of the east and south east England, leading to a risk of travel disruption especially on Monday morning.
The warning area includes Woking, and covers much of Surrey.
A Met Office spokesman said: "While confidence is very low at this stage, there is a chance that a band of sleet and snow could push into east and south east England.
"This has the potential to give accumulations of 2-5cm quite widely, and perhaps up to 10cm in some places, most likely, but not exclusively, over higher ground such as the South Downs, North Downs and High Weald.
"In addition, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, mainly nearer to coasts where rain or sleet is more likely."