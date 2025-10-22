Sir William Perkins’s School in Chertsey celebrated its tercentenary with a week of commemorative events, culminating in a tree planting ceremony and the school’s first-ever Founder’s Day.
On Friday, October 17 at Chertsey Recreation Ground, Ms Debbie Picton, Head of Sir William Perkins’s School, and the Mayor of Runnymede, Cllr Margaret Harnden, planted the final trees in a series of 300, alongside student representatives from Year 13 and the school’s Eco Committee.
“This symbolic act concluded a week-long initiative in which students planted trees chosen for their biodiversity value near the school. It reflects our commitment to sustainability and giving back to the local community in our 300th year,” said Ms Picton.
The celebrations continued at Guildford Cathedral, where students, staff, alumni, and special guests, including alumna and Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors Ms Anna Leach, took part in Founder’s Day. The service featured music, drama, readings, and reflections on the legacy of Sir William Perkins, who founded the school in 1725 to provide free education and clothing for 25 poor boys – and, a decade later, 25 girls. Candles, donated by the Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers, were lit to honour his craft and vision.
The school’s tercentenary year has also seen students and staff pledge more than 1,725 hours of volunteering – reflecting the school’s founding year – supporting causes from environmental clean-ups to mentoring programmes. Other highlights included a 300-themed Jamboree Day, Alumni Afternoon Tea, the 300 Book Reading Challenge, a 1,500km charity bikeathon, a concert at Sinfonia Smith Square, and Year 7’s Curiosity Week, feeding into the SWPS history exhibition at Chertsey Museum.
