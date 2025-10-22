The celebrations continued at Guildford Cathedral, where students, staff, alumni, and special guests, including alumna and Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors Ms Anna Leach, took part in Founder’s Day. The service featured music, drama, readings, and reflections on the legacy of Sir William Perkins, who founded the school in 1725 to provide free education and clothing for 25 poor boys – and, a decade later, 25 girls. Candles, donated by the Worshipful Company of Tallow Chandlers, were lit to honour his craft and vision.