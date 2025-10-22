Plans to accelerate Heathrow’s expansion have been criticised as ‘deja vu’ all over again by those opposed to a third runway.
The Government has announced a new review into how it will consider plans for a third runway.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said her department is committed to a decision “within this Parliament” with ambitions for flights to take off from a new runway in 2035.
Opponents criticised the Government for claiming it was focused on evidence – but had already decided to back a bigger Heathrow without any economic or environmental analysis.
Ms Alexander said: “Britain wants to fly, and this Government will act to meet public aspirations.
“Our review of the ANPS will ensure that, while we unlock long-term capacity for more flights at the nation’s only hub airport, we will also meet our obligations to passengers, communities and the environment.”
The review is expected to be published for consultation by summer 2026.
New environmental and climate obligations introduced the last time Heathrow reached this stage in 2018 mean an updated ANPS is needed before any planning applications can be considered.
She added that the M4 and M25, must not turn into “Europe’s largest car park” during construction work – hinting at the work that may be required to divert two of the busiest roads in the country to accommodate a third runway to the north of Heathrow.
Any scheme must contribute to economic growth, meet air quality obligations; not break noise restrictions; and be in line with climate change policy, the Government has said.
Currently two expansion plans are on the table, one by the airport’s owners, the other from the Arora Group.
Heathrow is seeking a full-length 3,500-metre runway, while Arora says expansion can be achieved with a smaller 2,800-metre runway.
Ms Alexander told the Commons: “If we fail to plan for future capacity, prices will rise and choice will shrink.”
Paul Beckford is the policy director of HACAN clear skies, the campaign group that gives voice to those living under Heathrow flightpaths.
He said: “The ANPS review does provide some clarity about the timeline and opportunities to engage with the Government on the proposals.
“However, our members and local communities impacted will be forgiven for a sense of deja vu as we yet again have a Government claiming to be focused on evidence based policy delivery yet deciding to support expansion at Heathrow without having done any of the economic or environmental analysis that could support such a position.
“The absence of a robust legal and regulatory framework to assess the noise impacts of a third runway remains deeply concerning and HACAN are more committed than ever to ensuring that local communities are protected from the adverse health impacts that expansion would bring.”
