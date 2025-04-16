Seymours will once again headline the Woking Car Show ensuring its return to the town centre in September.
Thanks to the support of the estate agents, this popular family-friendly event remains free for visitors and exhibitors to attend and will deliver a welcome boost for town centre retailers.
Speaking about the Woking Car Show, Seymours partners Zo Khan (Woking Sales) and Lisa Athron (Woking Lettings) said: “As the primary sponsor of this event, we are thrilled to be part of an even bigger and better experience than in 2024. Supporting events like this and helping bring the community together is something we are passionate about.”
The 2025 Seymours Woking Car Show will take place on Sunday, 21 September between 11am and 4pm and vehicle owners can apply now to exhibit their rare or interesting rides.
This year’s showcase will fill the pedestrianised parts of the town, from Victoria Square, down Commercial Way and into Jubilee Square.
Car show organiser, Terry Fox, from Horsell, said: “This early commitment from Seymours means we can put the pedal to the metal and get on with planning this year’s event.
“We’re aiming for a mix of vehicles to excite all audiences and create a bigger, visually appealing display, which brings even more colour and interest to the town.”
Terry’s vehicle, a 1950 Chevrolet pick-up, will be on display at the car show.
He added: “If, like me, you’re preparing to show your vehicle this summer, make sure you save the date of this local meet and register in advance.”
The 2025 Seymours Woking Car Show is sponsored by a host of partners including McLaren Automotive, Doubletree by Hilton Woking and Crane Garden Buildings, with event management provided by Woking Borough Council.
Visit woking.gov.uk/carshowregistration to register your vehicle for free or follow @wokingcarshow on Facebook for more information and latest announcements.