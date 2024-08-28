South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) is inviting members of the public to its Annual Members Meeting (AMM).
The AMM takes place at the South of England Showground at Ardingly, West Sussex on Friday, September 13.
People will have the opportunity to learn CPR, speak to the recruitment team and see SECAmb members in action. A range of stalls will be on show from 12.30pm, with tea and coffee served ahead of the formal AMM.
There will also be information about volunteering opportunities and a chance to meet the Trust’s governors. Attendees will hear about the Trust’s recent achievements and new strategy from Chief Executive, Simon Weldon and have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session at the end.
Those attending are asked to register by completing the online form: South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (office.com) or by calling 0300 123 9180.