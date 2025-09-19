Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lisa Townsend, and deputy commissioner Ellie Vesey-Thompson, recently visited the charity Eikon to tour a secret garden where children and young people suffering with their mental health can speak to experts. They were joined by Eikon’s founder and chief executive Chris Hickford MBE.
The charity, based in the grounds of Fullbrook School, New Haw, aims to prevent young people from getting to crisis point.
Ms Townsend has recently awarded £20,000 from her Community Safety Fund towards the first year of the organisation’s Family Wellbeing Service. The scheme, which is free and not limited by postcode, will provide tailored support to 3,550 families with additional needs over the next five years.
Those who need extra help from Eikon's 100 staff and volunteers are invited to the garden, which has been transformed from an overgrown, unused plot into an idyllic landscaped park.
The redesign was organised by a teenage student, who came to the charity for help when she was being bullied. After she asked to sit outside, but was unable to, she was offered the opportunity to lead the project.
Eikon also recruited a horticulturalist from RHS Wisley to design the grounds, which now feature vegetables beds, carved sculptures, a winding pathway and a pond complete with a bridge.
It is believed that one in five young people in Surrey are struggling with their mental health, which can contribute to issues including substance misuse, exploitation and higher levels of youth-related crime and disorder.
The commissioner said: “I have been proud to support Eikon through my Community Safety Fund on several occasions. The staff and volunteers at this fantastic charity change the lives of children and young people before they get to crisis point.
“In this age of technology and social media, it’s more important than ever that we find ways to let our children be children.
“Poor mental health, family dysfunction and school absences can impact overall community safety, and children who are vulnerable in this way are more likely to fall victim to exploitation.
“Intervening before a child is in danger is crucial, and I am glad I’m able to contribute to Eikon’s success.”
Mr Hickford said: “All those who work in mental health support services will be seeing increasing numbers of people seeking support, and Eikon is no exception.
“Our findings are that this increase is driven by poverty, tension within family dynamics, pressures in the education system, and global factors, including climate change.
“Another big factor is the online world, which can feature bullying, harmful comparison and extreme pornography, and lead to severe isolation.
“Troublingly, around 27 per cent of children aged three to four are now believed to have a mobile phone.
“In recent years, we have seen an increase in children needing support. Our aim is to give parents, carers, children and schools the tools they need to build confidence and thrive.
“Our garden is safe and relaxing for anyone who needs to talk.
“We look forward to launching our Family Wellbeing Service thanks to contributors like Lisa.”
