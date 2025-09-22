Alex Rose, 30, of Sunbury-upon-Thames, and Charles Pardoe, 25, of Feltham, were found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of murdering 21-year-old William Birchard and 22-year-old Darren George after pursuing them in a black Ford Ranger Raptor and colliding with their e-bike. Rose was also sentenced to 21 months, to run concurrently, for perverting the course of justice.
Their co-defendant, 25-year-old Tara Knaggs of Great Ayton, Yorkshire, was found guilty of assisting an offender and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.
She must serve a minimum of one year and two months before she can be considered for licence. Each sentence was reduced slightly to account for time already spent in custody.
Officers were called at 12.52am on Monday, July 22, 2024, to the exit slip road between the southbound carriageway of the A316 at the junction with the M3 and the Sunbury Cross roundabout. Members of the public had discovered a black Talaria Sting e-bike and its two riders in the carriageway. It had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had failed to stop. Both riders suffered catastrophic injuries. Birchard died at the roadside, while George died later the same day in hospital.
A black pickup truck was seen performing a U-turn and driving down the slip road towards the roundabout shortly after the collision. A black Ford Ranger Raptor, registered to Rose, was soon identified and found parked nearby. Several hours later, Rose contacted police to report his truck stolen. This was a false report, and he later admitted perverting the course of justice.
The court heard that Rose, who had previously been burgled at his business premises, believed he had spotted a group of burglars near his home late on Sunday, July 21. He called Pardoe to join him, and the pair drove around for more than an hour in the Raptor, while Rose remained in contact with his girlfriend, Knaggs, who stayed at home.
Shortly before 12.50am, Rose encountered Birchard and George as they rode into Sunbury on the Talaria Sting e-bike. Mistaking them for burglars, he pursued them along Green Street to the Sunbury Cross roundabout, reaching speeds of more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.
In their efforts to escape, the two young men rode the wrong way around the roundabout and onto the slip road, heading against traffic towards the A316/M3. Rose and Pardoe followed in the Raptor, also driving the wrong way, and collided with the bike before fleeing the scene.
On Tuesday, July 23, officers tracked Rose to Birmingham Airport, where he was about to board a one-way flight to Istanbul with Knaggs. The pair had booked the flight only hours before. They had one carry-on bag with a few clothes and more than £4,000 in cash. Rose was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Knaggs was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Pardoe was arrested the following day on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and later charged.
A deprivation order was granted for the cash found on Rose and Knaggs when they attempted to leave the country.
Detective Inspector Debbie Birch, Senior Investigating Officer from the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “My thoughts and sympathies remain, as always, with the family and friends of William Birchard and Darren George.
“Today’s outcome will not change the fact that William and Darren’s lives were cut so unfairly short, but I hope that their loved ones will take some small comfort from seeing justice served.
“I am grateful to the hard work of our officers and staff who worked so hard to secure these convictions.”
William’s father said: “Today’s court outcome brings a measure of justice for our son William and his friend Darren.
“While no sentence can ever undo the devastation of losing him, we take some comfort in knowing that those responsible have been held accountable.
“William was not just a victim of a senseless crime — he was our beloved son, a brother, and a friend to many. His life was filled with promise, and his loss has left a gap that will never be filled. William had a kind heart, a bright smile, and a love for life that touched everyone who knew him.
“We will remember him for his laughter, his loyalty, and the joy he brought into our lives.
“The past months have been an incredibly painful journey for our family. Sitting through the trial and hearing the details of how William’s life was taken has been almost unbearable. But throughout it all, we have held on to the hope that justice would prevail. Today’s verdict cannot bring William back, but it does bring us some peace in knowing that the truth has been heard..
He expressed his “deepest gratitude” to Surrey Police.
He said: “From the very first moment, their officers have shown extraordinary dedication, professionalism, and compassion. They have worked tirelessly to investigate William’s murder, to uncover the truth, and to support us as a family through the most difficult time of our lives. We will never forget their hard work and the humanity they showed us when we needed it most.
“We are also grateful to the prosecution team for presenting the case with such care, to the jury for their attention and courage, and to all those who have stood by us with love and support.
“As a family, our lives will never be the same. William’s absence is felt every single day, and we carry a grief that words cannot fully express. But we also carry his memory, and we will continue to honour him in the way we live our lives.”
Darren’s mother said: “Darren should still be with us – but he is not.
“A guilty verdict doesn’t change the past. Justice being served doesn’t heal the loss of our son.
“We have had so much support from friends and family which has been invaluable. But it is those who have shown kindness even though they do not know us who have helped support us from afar – the lorry driver that stopped, the paramedics, and the Air Ambulance crew.
“Our family have further been supported by the Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, and I have nothing but praise for our emergency services and encourage people, in turn, to support them.
“Darren was always coming and going – he couldn’t sit still. He would arrive at home with friends, repair cars with his dad, then he would then be off, and then he would be back again.
“The coming and goings have stopped. The repairs of the cars have stopped. The buzz of a busy home has stopped.
“Darren’s dad is a man of few words. When he read the statement I had written for court, my husband simply uttered quietly, ‘I loved that boy.’”
