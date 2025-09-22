Officers were called at 12.52am on Monday, July 22, 2024, to the exit slip road between the southbound carriageway of the A316 at the junction with the M3 and the Sunbury Cross roundabout. Members of the public had discovered a black Talaria Sting e-bike and its two riders in the carriageway. It had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had failed to stop. Both riders suffered catastrophic injuries. Birchard died at the roadside, while George died later the same day in hospital.