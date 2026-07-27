Woking Sea Cadets welcomed civic leaders, parents and supporters to their Royal Naval Parade on Monday, 20 July, at the unit's headquarters in Goldsworth Park.
The parade — one of the most important events in the unit's calendar — was inspected by Commander David Grindel, Royal Navy, Southern Area Officer for the Sea Cadet Corps.
Guests included the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux; Woking MP Will Forster; the Mayor of Woking, Councillor Rob Leach; chair of the West Surrey shadow authority, Councillor Penny Rivers; and parents, carers and families of the cadets.
Held every other year, the parade gives sea cadets the opportunity to demonstrate the skills, confidence and leadership developed through training, while maintaining the ceremonial traditions of the Royal Navy.
Following a formal inspection of the ship's company, guests toured the unit to watch cadets in action, including seamanship demonstrations such as navigation and knot tying, together with waterborne activities on Goldsworth Lake, where cadets train in sailing, rowing and kayaking.
The evening also celebrated the achievements of junior (10–11) and senior (12–18) cadets, together with adult volunteers. Awards were presented for qualifications gained throughout the year, including sailing, kayaking and rowing, while a number of cadets were promoted in recognition of their progress.
Two adult volunteers were promoted to petty officer (Sea Cadet Corps) after successfully completing initial training.
The parade concluded with the traditional Royal Navy ceremony of Evening Colours, during which the sea cadet ensign was lowered.
Parents praised cadets and volunteers alike. One said: "Great achievement by cadets and your volunteer leadership team. The cadets put on fantastic displays of all they have learnt and were pleased to be recognised during the awards ceremony. Beaming smiles!"
Another wrote: "Never underestimate the positive impact you have on our children. He is becoming so much more confident and believing in himself. Thank you so much."
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